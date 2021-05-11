Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Insider Sells $255,748.32 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) insider Kirk Somers sold 2,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total value of $255,748.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,432.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kirk Somers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Kirk Somers sold 5,032 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $494,293.36.

On Monday, April 12th, Kirk Somers sold 8,400 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $927,612.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Kirk Somers sold 8,400 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.88, for a total value of $1,074,192.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Kirk Somers sold 8,400 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $1,289,400.00.

Shares of CDLX traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.91. The stock had a trading volume of 583,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.49 and a beta of 2.63. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.63 and a 1-year high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDLX. Truist increased their price objective on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

