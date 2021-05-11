CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert Sells 13,994 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $373,779.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,268,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,882,463.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Langley Steinert sold 13,995 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $387,941.40.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Langley Steinert sold 83 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $2,075.83.

On Thursday, April 29th, Langley Steinert sold 25,272 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $637,107.12.

On Monday, April 26th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $361,465.02.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $353,348.50.

On Monday, April 19th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $351,109.46.

NASDAQ CARG traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $28.73. 2,956,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,923. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CarGurus by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in CarGurus by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CarGurus by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

