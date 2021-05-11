Carry Trading 9.7% Lower Over Last Week (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 11th. In the last seven days, Carry has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. Carry has a total market cap of $128.69 million and approximately $4.97 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry coin can now be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Carry alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00024286 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00051332 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000076 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Carry

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 9,347,746,557 coins and its circulating supply is 7,906,832,783 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.