Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 16,250 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.86, for a total transaction of $4,222,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,238.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.24, for a total transaction of $14,762,000.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total transaction of $13,736,500.00.

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,318,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,006. The company has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.62 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.48 and its 200-day moving average is $260.94. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $323.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Carvana during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 48.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.85.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

