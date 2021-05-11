Casino Betting Coin (CBC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $285,531.00

Casino Betting Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. During the last seven days, Casino Betting Coin has traded up 30.9% against the US dollar. One Casino Betting Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0756 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges. Casino Betting Coin has a market cap of $11.78 million and $285,531.00 worth of Casino Betting Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00084900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00019027 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00060203 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00064485 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.83 or 0.00107157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.07 or 0.00782255 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,260.66 or 0.09266873 BTC.

About Casino Betting Coin

Casino Betting Coin is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2018. Casino Betting Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. Casino Betting Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . Casino Betting Coin’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Casino Betting Coin is casinobettingcoin.com . The Reddit community for Casino Betting Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Casino Betting Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casino Betting Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casino Betting Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casino Betting Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

