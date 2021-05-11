Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Castle Biosciences updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.96. The stock had a trading volume of 35,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,511. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -322.22 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $107.69.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSTL. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.57.

In related news, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $7,648,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $597,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 398,121 shares of company stock worth $26,998,799 over the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

