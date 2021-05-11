Castweet (CTT) Price Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Castweet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Castweet has a market capitalization of $240,301.46 and approximately $95,848.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Castweet has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $614.61 or 0.01075329 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000128 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.61 or 0.00106046 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 1,241.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000428 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Castweet (CRYPTO:CTT) is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet . The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castweet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castweet using one of the exchanges listed above.

