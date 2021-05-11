Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 13,084 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,521% compared to the average daily volume of 807 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 660,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 214,455 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,249,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,981,000 after purchasing an additional 844,521 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2,805.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 574,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 554,902 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 619.3% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 435,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 375,238 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPRX. Roth Capital increased their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.63.

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.87. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $498.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.53.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 60.48%. The firm had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.06 million. On average, analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.