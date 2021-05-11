Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.4% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $32,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,788,000 after buying an additional 6,803,900 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,414,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,487,361,000 after buying an additional 226,607 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after buying an additional 1,788,783 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,977,000 after buying an additional 519,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $878,514,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAT traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,152. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $130.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $245.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.37.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

