Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,059,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 67,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.33% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $43,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 687.5% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth $77,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 664,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,088,000 after purchasing an additional 157,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 15.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $41.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.43. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $151.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.58 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist upped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

