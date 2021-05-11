Catherine T. Doherty Sells 8,536 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stock

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,619,310.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of DGX traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,176,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,966. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $103.26 and a 52 week high of $142.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,701,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,501,723,000 after purchasing an additional 236,899 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,373,000 after purchasing an additional 407,180 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,927,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $229,685,000 after purchasing an additional 79,856 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,877,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,799,000 after acquiring an additional 194,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,730,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,281,000 after acquiring an additional 286,486 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on DGX. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

