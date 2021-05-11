Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II Sells 375,378 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 375,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $6,167,460.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 250,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $4,127,500.00.

On Thursday, March 25th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 470,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $5,024,300.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 40,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $478,000.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.08. 1,204,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,812. The firm has a market cap of $673.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.47. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently -11.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on GNK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Genco Shipping & Trading presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.84.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

