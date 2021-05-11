CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stake Increased by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,141,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,808,000 after buying an additional 5,345,602 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,792,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 383.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,013,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,982 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,169,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 1,500.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 646,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,869 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.60.

CBRE stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.49. The company had a trading volume of 28,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,078. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.76. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.03 and a 12 month high of $88.24. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

