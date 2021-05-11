CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) Shares Up 0.8%

CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAWW) shares shot up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.43. 4,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 2,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 million, a PE ratio of -121.50 and a beta of 0.31.

Get CCA Industries alerts:

CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.23 million for the quarter.

CCA Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States and internationally. It offers oral health-care products under the Plus+White brand; skin-care products under the Sudden Change and Porcelana brand names; nail treatments under the brand name of Nutra Nail; pre and after-shave products under the Bikini Zone brand; depilatories under the Hair Off brand; perfumes under the brand name of Sunset Cafe; ear-care products under the Lobe Miracle brand; and scar diminishing creams under the Scar Zone brand.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CCA Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCA Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.