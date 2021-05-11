Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CELC stock opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. Celcuity has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $30.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 1.35.

CELC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celcuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Celcuity from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

