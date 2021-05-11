Celeum (CLX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.00

Celeum (CURRENCY:CLX) traded 56.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Celeum has a market capitalization of $145,426.71 and approximately $1.00 worth of Celeum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celeum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Celeum has traded up 90.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Celeum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.36 or 0.00654173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00066778 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.46 or 0.00243898 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $676.91 or 0.01192407 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00029738 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $422.92 or 0.00744988 BTC.

About Celeum

Celeum’s total supply is 21,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,127,335 coins. The official website for Celeum is celeum.tk . Celeum’s official Twitter account is @celeum_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Celeum is medium.com/@celeum

Celeum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celeum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celeum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celeum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celeum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celeum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.