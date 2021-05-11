Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) released its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CLRB traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,521. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on CLRB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Sunday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM) and B-cell malignancies; and Phase IIB clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients, as well as Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, R/R head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

