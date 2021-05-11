Celo 1-Day Volume Tops $59.19 Million (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. During the last seven days, Celo has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One Celo coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.35 or 0.00009423 BTC on exchanges. Celo has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and approximately $59.19 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.90 or 0.00642636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00066653 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.66 or 0.00242435 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $677.00 or 0.01192308 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00030204 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.72 or 0.00751527 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,479,897 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official website is celo.org . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars.

