Celo Dollar (CUSD) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC on exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $47.87 million and $1.48 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00084998 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00019351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00062605 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00063932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.65 or 0.00836029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.59 or 0.00107802 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001892 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar (CRYPTO:CUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 47,750,185 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

