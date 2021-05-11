Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 54.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 701,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 840,016 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $5,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 72.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

NYSE:CVE opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $8.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 3.12.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0144 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVE. CIBC boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, April 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James raised Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.52.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.