Centamin (LON:CEY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $115.33

Centamin plc (LON:CEY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 115.33 ($1.51) and traded as high as GBX 123.20 ($1.61). Centamin shares last traded at GBX 119.85 ($1.57), with a volume of 9,488,494 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CEY. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Centamin from GBX 126 ($1.65) to GBX 131 ($1.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 176.67 ($2.31).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 109.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 115.33. The company has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is 72.92%.

In related news, insider James Rutherford purchased 50,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($67,938.33). Also, insider Martin Horgan purchased 25,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($33,969.17).

Centamin Company Profile (LON:CEY)

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

