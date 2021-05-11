Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 333,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,409,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 189,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,042,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moller Financial Services increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 286.8% during the 4th quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 12,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $161.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $82.40 and a 1 year high of $163.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.77 and its 200-day moving average is $135.57.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Insiders have sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

