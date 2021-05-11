Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Director Sells $350,000.00 in Stock

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John R. Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of Centene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00.

Centene stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.06. 3,865,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,838,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $72.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.28 and its 200-day moving average is $62.78.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.77.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

