Centene (NYSE:CNC) Upgraded by Stephens to “Overweight”

Centene (NYSE:CNC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $87.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $71.00. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.07% from the company’s current price.

CNC has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.77.

Centene stock opened at $69.56 on Tuesday. Centene has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $72.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.77. The company has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,150 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

