Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) COO Leagh Erin Turner Sells 4,500 Shares

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $403,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,602,457.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Leagh Erin Turner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

On Wednesday, April 7th, Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $427,450.00.

Shares of NYSE CDAY traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.81. 1,225,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,288. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,049.26 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $111.93.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,042,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $990,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.