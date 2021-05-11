Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs Sells 157 Shares

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $13,312.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Ceridian HCM stock traded up $2.88 on Tuesday, hitting $86.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,288. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,085.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.53. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $111.93.
Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. Analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDAY shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.06.
Ceridian HCM Company Profile
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
