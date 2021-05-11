Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs Sells 157 Shares

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $13,312.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ceridian HCM stock traded up $2.88 on Tuesday, hitting $86.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,288. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,085.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.53. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $111.93.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. Analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDAY shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.06.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.