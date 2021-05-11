CertiK Market Capitalization Reaches $121.81 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 11th. CertiK has a total market cap of $121.81 million and approximately $14.64 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CertiK has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for $2.73 or 0.00004785 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CertiK

CertiK launched on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 102,195,127 coins and its circulating supply is 44,623,878 coins. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

