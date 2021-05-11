CF Industries (CF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CF Industries (NYSE: CF) recently:

5/10/2021 – CF Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – CF Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $52.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – CF Industries had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $54.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – CF Industries was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

4/14/2021 – CF Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $50.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $54.65 on Tuesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $55.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.52 and a 200-day moving average of $41.75.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

In other CF Industries news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $309,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,614.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $2,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,368,934.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,525 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,029 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in CF Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 51,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in CF Industries by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in CF Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

