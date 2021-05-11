CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Given “Neutral” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$110.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.27% from the company’s previous close.

GIB.A has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$115.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$105.50 to C$110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$114.56.

GIB.A traded down C$1.38 on Tuesday, reaching C$107.56. 279,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of C$26.67 billion and a PE ratio of 23.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$106.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$99.35. CGI has a twelve month low of C$80.29 and a twelve month high of C$110.79.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

