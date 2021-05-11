ChainX Price Hits $9.96 on Top Exchanges (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. In the last week, ChainX has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. ChainX has a market cap of $76.95 million and $1.30 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for $9.96 or 0.00017633 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $386.39 or 0.00683820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00066445 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.31 or 0.00248318 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $671.98 or 0.01189252 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00030818 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.52 or 0.00763693 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

