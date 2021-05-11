Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Trading Down 2.2%

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU)’s stock price dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 78,507 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 116,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.49.

About Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU)

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad project, a copper, gold, and silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Chakana Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chakana Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.