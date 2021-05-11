Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 (NYSE:CHAQ) Shares Down 1%

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. (NYSE:CHAQ) shares fell 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. 3,729 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 64,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.17.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. (NYSE:CHAQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

