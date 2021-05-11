Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.18 Million

Analysts predict that Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) will announce sales of $37.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chargepoint’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.70 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chargepoint will report full-year sales of $203.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $196.80 million to $215.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $339.72 million, with estimates ranging from $334.30 million to $346.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chargepoint.

Get Chargepoint alerts:

CHPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Chargepoint in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chargepoint in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Chargepoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Chargepoint in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Chargepoint in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chargepoint during the fourth quarter worth about $776,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chargepoint during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Chargepoint during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Chargepoint during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chargepoint during the fourth quarter worth about $4,521,000.

Chargepoint stock opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. Chargepoint has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $49.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.69.

About Chargepoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chargepoint (CHPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chargepoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chargepoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.