Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Gap Down to $160.14

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $160.14, but opened at $142.16. Chart Industries shares last traded at $145.01, with a volume of 531 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.17 and its 200-day moving average is $128.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 83.35 and a beta of 1.78.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Chart Industries by 388.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

