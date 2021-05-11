Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Gap Down to $160.14

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $160.14, but opened at $142.16. Chart Industries shares last traded at $145.01, with a volume of 531 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.17 and its 200-day moving average is $128.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 83.35 and a beta of 1.78.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Chart Industries by 388.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.
Chart Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTLS)
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.
