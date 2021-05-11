Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,899 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $22,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $3,837,000. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $2,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

CHTR opened at $694.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $642.85 and a 200-day moving average of $634.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $485.01 and a 1-year high of $704.09.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target (down from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $705.75.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,922,821.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

