Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target Increased to C$14.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CSH.UN. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.44.

Shares of TSE CSH.UN traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$12.88. 231,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,544. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 184.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.26, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a twelve month low of C$7.25 and a twelve month high of C$13.08.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

