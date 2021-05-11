Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Releases Earnings Results

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 17.29% and a negative net margin of 78.10%.

Shares of CHMI traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.38. The company had a trading volume of 16,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.14. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.73%.

CHMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

