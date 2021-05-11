Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $524,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $793,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,890,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,822,000 after acquiring an additional 32,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.82. 86,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,656,010. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.67. The firm has a market cap of $209.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.44.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

