Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.2% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.4% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 822,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,207,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 36,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 77.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.44.

NYSE CVX traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,656,010. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.85, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.47 and a 200 day moving average of $93.67.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.