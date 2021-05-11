Chi Gastoken (CHI) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.60 Million

Chi Gastoken (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. During the last week, Chi Gastoken has traded up 54% against the U.S. dollar. Chi Gastoken has a market cap of $3.60 million and $575,681.00 worth of Chi Gastoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chi Gastoken coin can currently be bought for $4.22 or 0.00007416 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000103 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Chi Gastoken Coin Profile

Chi Gastoken is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Chi Gastoken’s total supply is 1,155,019 coins and its circulating supply is 853,394 coins. Chi Gastoken’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chi Gastoken is 1inch.exchange/# . The official message board for Chi Gastoken is medium.com/@1inch.exchange/1inch-introduces-chi-gastoken-d0bd5bb0f92b

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch exchange is a hackathon project which was presented at ETHNewYork in 2019. The project was created and developed by Sergej Kunz (co-founder & CEO) and Anton Bukov (co-founder & CTO). 1inch exchange is a DEX aggregator that executes a swap of tokens at the best price in one single transaction. It is a commonplace that a core problem of all DEXes (decentralized exchanges) is lack of liquidity due to the fact that DEXes is a relatively new concept. First of all, 1inch DEX aggregator is addressing the liquidity problem thus facilitating mass adoption. The optimizing algorithm splits up the trade across different exchanges. This allows you to have the most efficient way to exercise a transaction. 1inch protocol sources liquidity from a broad range of DEXes which truly makes it a single entry point to DeFi (decentralized finance) trading and creates an ecosystem experience. Chi Gastoken (CHI) is the native Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency of the 1inch exchange, facilitating transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chi Gastoken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chi Gastoken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chi Gastoken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chi Gastoken using one of the exchanges listed above.

