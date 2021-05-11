China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

SNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 1,215.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the first quarter worth $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 805.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNP traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.84. 78,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,589. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.36. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 52-week low of $38.18 and a 52-week high of $58.40.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 4.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that China Petroleum & Chemical will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $1.9844 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. China Petroleum & Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 51.81%.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

