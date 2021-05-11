Christine Ring Sells 1,200 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at $54,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christine Ring also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $32,640.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Christine Ring sold 2,000 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $82,540.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.12. The stock had a trading volume of 270,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,483. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $52.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day moving average is $35.58.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NRIX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nurix Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 74.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $462,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 919,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,603,000 after purchasing an additional 721,743 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,200,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

