Christopher R. Armstrong Sells 1,802 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $152,773.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,744.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of CDAY stock traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.81. 1,225,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $111.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,085.26 and a beta of 1.39.
Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDAY. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.06.
Ceridian HCM Company Profile
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.