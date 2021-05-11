Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 4.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 11.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHT opened at $41.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.09. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $36.13 and a 52-week high of $41.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Chunghwa Telecom Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

