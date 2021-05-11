Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,266 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,534 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.05% of Cigna worth $42,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $800,023,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,739,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,628,000 after acquiring an additional 873,228 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $899,486,000 after acquiring an additional 739,993 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,365,630,000 after acquiring an additional 588,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,953,869 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $406,756,000 after acquiring an additional 507,438 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.13.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 42,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total value of $10,939,794.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,872,509.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.32, for a total value of $1,969,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,290,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 230,000 shares of company stock valued at $57,094,033 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CI opened at $266.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $92.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.46%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

