Cigna Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $4.93 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Cigna in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the health services provider will earn $4.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.08. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $23.04 EPS.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.69 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CI. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.13.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $266.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.68. Cigna has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $272.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 42,772 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total value of $10,939,794.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,872,509.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 230,000 shares of company stock valued at $57,094,033. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Cigna during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cigna by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

