Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Truist

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Truist from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.05.

XEC traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.29. 16,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,386. Cimarex Energy has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $73.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.53.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cimarex Energy news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,492 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,423,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,916,000 after acquiring an additional 207,772 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 13.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,238,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $132,939,000 after acquiring an additional 262,132 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,842,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,094,000 after acquiring an additional 97,439 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,859,000 after acquiring an additional 39,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

