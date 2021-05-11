Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $60.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised Cimarex Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank raised Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.81.

NYSE XEC traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $69.50. 1,203,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $73.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.53.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Cimarex Energy news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $426,346.59. Insiders sold a total of 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XEC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,492 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,940 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 400.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,816,000 after purchasing an additional 529,380 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,044,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,170,000 after purchasing an additional 330,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,558,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

