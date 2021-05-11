Cipher Price Hits $0.0022 on Top Exchanges (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 35.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Cipher has a total market cap of $134,105.47 and $114,150.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cipher coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cipher has traded up 79.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cipher alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00076762 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003011 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000065 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $347.43 or 0.00608991 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Cipher Profile

Cipher is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,023,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cipher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cipher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.