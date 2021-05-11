Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,315 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $18,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 937,375 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $41,948,000 after buying an additional 15,719 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 447,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after buying an additional 232,400 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 147,570 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 5,680 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $54.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.02.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

